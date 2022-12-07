Blcxkie certified as the hottest MC of 2022 by MTV Base hip hop panel

The list that has hip hop aficionados butting heads is out, and rapper Blxckie is leading the pack as the number one MTV Base Top 10 Hottest MCs of 2022.

In the number two spot is Sete hit maker K.O, while spot number three goes to Nasty C, and fourth to Maglera Doe Boy. Lastly A-Reece completes the first half of the list.

The two-part series was hosted by top MC and hip hop culture enthusiast, Paramount Africa Culture Squad member and heart-throb Tshego Koke.

The panel's long list of industry honchos included Kyeezi, French fry, Uncle Partytime, Misa Narrates, Marz Ambrosio and DJ Fif Laaa.

Completing the top 10 are:

Number 06: 25K

25K comes a long way since the release of his Culture Vulture hit in 2018. The South African trap rapper went on to solidify his mark, going from winning an SA Hip-Hop Award to being nominated for the coveted best hip hop album for his debut studio album PheliMakaveli at the SA Music Awards 2022.

Number 07: EMTEE

Emtee has released his third studio album Logan, which carries a number of radio hits including Waves, Brand New Day and Long way, which were certified gold. Making 2022 his good year, the South African hip hop hit maker bagged two nods at this year’s 28th SA Music Awards in the best hip hop album and Artist of the Year category. He was also named Hip Hop Artist of The Year at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022.

Number 08: PRIDDY UGLY

To celebrate the first anniversary of his sophomore album SOIL, Priddy Ugly dropped his new EP, MUD, which led him to score four nominations at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2022. The EP features lordkez, Marcus Harvey, Blxckie, Zoocci Coke Dope, Lady Du, Maglera Doe Boy and more.

Number 09: BIG ZULU

Riding on the success of his long-awaited album, Ichwane Lenyoka, which bagged him seven awards at the SA Hip Hop Awards 2021, Big Zulu continues to make an impressive impact to the Nkabi Nation and radio charts.

Number 10: LUCASRAPS

After the release of his second album, 031 to The World 2.0, as the first signee of Def Jam Recordings Africa, the album feature heavyweights such as AKA, Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie, YoungstaCPT and Geek Fam. 031 to The World 2.0 scored three nods at the SA Hip Hop Awards, including best album of the year, male of the year, and freshman of the year.