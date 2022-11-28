Malema also called on government to make interventions in Pretoria, claiming the city has turned into a mafia state where people kill each other and have no respect for human life.
‘Arrest the person who killed him’: Malema urges police to prioritise DJ Sumbody’s case
Reporter
Image: EFF/Twitter
EFF leader Julius Malema has urged police to prioritise Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka's murder case.
The DJ died earlier this month, with details surrounding his passing under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on November 20.
Close friends and family gathered over the weekend to bid farewell and take the amapiano pioneer, musician and businessman to his final resting place.
Speaking at the funeral in Ga Masemola, Limpopo, Malema said the police should prioritise the case.
He asked why police minister Bheki Cele has not declared a 72-hour deadline to find his killers, as they did with other cases.
“We must find the killers of DJ Sumbody because the question we must ask of ourselves is who is next?
“If DJ Sumbody owed someone money and that person killed him because of it, that fool must know they won’t get the money,” said Malema.
Malema also called on government to make interventions in Pretoria, claiming the city has turned into a mafia state where people kill each other and have no respect for human life.
“People from Pretoria don’t respect black lives. To them a black life does not matter,” said Malema.
He said shootings were becoming more common in the area.
“We’re praying the person who killed DJ Sumbody must be arrested. We are making a clarion call to the minister to arrest the person,” said Malema.
Last week Malema said he was heartbroken by the DJ's death and claimed the state had failed him.
“Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not OK.”
Close friend rapper Cassper Nyovest also paid tribute to DJ Sumbody.
“He was an old soul, very grounded. It was sort of like you had a father and a friend in one person. He taught me a lot of things I didn't know and a lot of things I had forgotten from my parents and I'm very grateful to have had a friend like that.”
