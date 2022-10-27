The rapper got his medicinal marijuana prescription card in March this year.
AKA shared a post of him holding the card, which permits him to legally acquire medicinal marijuana, with the caption, “A journey starts with a single step”.
He said on his Instagram stories that he was among the few people registered under the act.
“I’ve got my medicinal cannabis ID card which makes me the 60th person registered under the act [Medicines and Related Substances Act],” he wrote on his Instagram stories.
AKA ventures into the CBD business
Image: Alon Skuy
AKA is set to launch a line of CBD oils and vape products.
The rapper took to his timeline on Wednesday announcing the new venture in partnership with Canna Trade Africa and The Green Side Farmacy.
In the post, AKA said he wanted to make available safe alternative options for mental and physical wellbeing.
“This collaboration is about bringing together culture and community in a safe and legitimate space for all to have access to more options and alternatives with regards to their mental and physical wellbeing. I look forward to this venture with a lot of excitement,” AKA said in a statement shared in the post.
