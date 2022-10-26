Chef Mynhardt Joubert is the custodian of Mynhardt’s Cathedral Cellar Kitchen in Paarl, where he's famous for his fine food renditions and for another initiative he started six years ago, his Christmas cake charity drive.
Each year he and his team bake hundreds of cherry-bejewelled festive fruitcakes — I can attest to the deliciousness because I've eaten many slices — for which he uses a much treasured old family recipe he learnt from his mother and grandmother growing up in the Free State.
“My mother and grandmother always encouraged me to be creative in the kitchen and Christmas for many South Africans is synonymous with fruitcake,” said Mynhardt.
The beauty of the cake is that by ordering one, your joy will be shared with those less fortunate, as money raised from the sale of the cakes goes to children supported by a small NPO, Helping Hands, in Montagu in the Cape, which feeds and supports them and will include buying school accessories for them for the 2023 school year.
Chef Mynhardt has shared his famous recipe so you can share the love with your family and consider gifting someone special with a cake this festive season.
RECIPE | A festive fruitcake drenched in love
Buy one to support a good cause or bake your own using a treasured easy recipe
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
CHEF MYNHARDT’S FESTIVE FRUIT CAKE
Ingredients:
400ml water
100g butter
200g soft brown sugar
400g dried fruit cake mix
250g dates
100g golden sultanas
200g raw whole almonds, roughly chopped
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) bicarbonate of soda
3 eggs, beaten
20ml (4 tsp) vanilla extract
75ml brandy plus 75ml to drizzle
100g whole red glace cherries
100g whole green glace cherries
200g self-raising flour
5ml (1 tsp) salt
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
Method:
• The 1.9kg fruit cake sells for R500. Order via email cake@mynhardt.coza — the cakes can be couriered countrywide at an extra cost.
