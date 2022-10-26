×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Another last-minute birth at Limpopo clinic — this time in a car

Health MEC calls on heavily pregnant women to seek help in time

26 October 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The Limpopo health department is urging pregnant women to seek help in time after a woman gave birth in a car at a clinic on Wednesday. Stock photo.
The Limpopo health department is urging pregnant women to seek help in time after a woman gave birth in a car at a clinic on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has called on heavily pregnant women to seek help timeously when they are due to have their babies.

This comes after a woman had her baby in a car at Burgersfort Clinic on Wednesday morning.

“Women must not wait until they are highly progressed before they come to the facility, this puts at risk the lives of the mother and the child,” said Ramathuba.

The MEC's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said according to a preliminary report, the woman came to the clinic at about 6.20am.

“The security personnel opened the gate for her and called on nursing staff to assist. This is despite the clinic opening at 7am,” he said.

Muavha said when the nurse arrived, the woman had already given birth.

This figure is indicative of the challenge that we have in terms of women who rather wait until they are progressed before they seek help,” he said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read