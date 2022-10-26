Another last-minute birth at Limpopo clinic — this time in a car

The MEC's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said according to a preliminary report, the woman came to the clinic at about 6.20am.
“The security personnel opened the gate for her and called on nursing staff to assist. This is despite the clinic opening at 7am,” he said.
Muavha said when the nurse arrived, the woman had already given birth.
“This figure is indicative of the challenge that we have in terms of women who rather wait until they are progressed before they seek help,” he said.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has called on heavily pregnant women to seek help timeously when they are due to have their babies.
This comes after a woman had her baby in a car at Burgersfort Clinic on Wednesday morning.
“Women must not wait until they are highly progressed before they come to the facility, this puts at risk the lives of the mother and the child,” said Ramathuba.
