RECIPE | Beat the load-shedding blues with two speedy suppers
Dinner is served in under 30 minutes using the speedy air fryer
Unfortunately load-shedding has become part of our lives and planning has become key to making meals. I've discovered my air fryer comes to the rescue because it's quick, energy saving when compared to cooking in an oven, delivers tasty meal solutions and is so easy to clean. Here are two of my easy and fav recipes.
CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients:
8 chicken wings
Marinade:
15ml (1 tbsp) soya sauce
1 clove of garlic, crushed
A 2cm piece of fresh ginger, grated or use 5ml (1 tsp) ground ginger
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 orange
30ml (2 tbsp) chutney
15ml (1 tbsp) tomato sauce
Sesame seeds, optional
Method:
- With a sharp knife cut slits on the fleshy bits of the wings.
- Combine all the marinade ingredients and add the chicken wings. Cover and allow to stand for at least 15 minutes or leave in the fridge overnight.
- Preheat the air fryer at 180°C. Remove the wings from the marinade and place in the air fryer without overlapping.
- Cook for 10 minutes, then turn over and cook for a further 6- 7 minutes until cooked through and golden brown. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if using
- Serve with a salad or coleslaw.
MEATY STICKS
Makes: 6
Ingredients:
6 kebab sticks, soaked in water
400g beef or lamb mince
1 thick slice of white or brown bread, grated
1 small onion, grated
1 clove of garlic, crushed
5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes
10ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
10ml (2 tsp) ground coriander
A handful of fresh parsley or coriander, chopped
1 egg, lightly beaten
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil
Method:
- If the air fryer requires preheating, preheat to 180°C.
- In a large bowl combine the mince, bread, onion, garlic, chilli, cumin, coriander, herbs, egg and seasoning. Mix together well so everything is evenly mixed.
- Divide the mince into six equal portions. Remove the kebab sticks from the water and if they are too long for your air fryer, cut the sticks to fit with a sharp knife.
- Shape a portion of mince like a thick sausage around one side of each stick, covering the top of the stick on one side.
- Brush the kebabs with olive oil and place in the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes, turning halfway. If required, cook for a further two minutes.
- Serve with a sauce of choice — a cooked tomato and onion sauce is good — a salad and, if desired, some flatbreads.