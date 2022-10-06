×

RECIPE | Beat the load-shedding blues with two speedy suppers

Dinner is served in under 30 minutes using the speedy air fryer

06 October 2022
Hilary Biller
Columnist
Crispy chicken wings.
Unfortunately load-shedding has become part of our lives and planning has become key to making meals. I've discovered my air fryer comes to the rescue because it's quick, energy saving when compared to cooking in an oven, delivers tasty meal solutions and is so easy to clean. Here are two of my easy and fav recipes.

CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

8 chicken wings

Marinade:

15ml (1 tbsp) soya sauce

1 clove of garlic, crushed

A 2cm piece of fresh ginger, grated or use 5ml (1 tsp) ground ginger

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 orange

30ml (2 tbsp) chutney

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato sauce

Sesame seeds, optional

Method:

  1. With a sharp knife cut slits on the fleshy bits of the wings.
  2. Combine all the marinade ingredients and add the chicken wings. Cover and allow to stand for at least 15 minutes or leave in the fridge overnight.
  3. Preheat the air fryer at 180°C. Remove the wings from the marinade and place in the air fryer without overlapping.
  4. Cook for 10 minutes, then turn over and cook for a further 6- 7 minutes until cooked through and golden brown. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if using
  5. Serve with a salad or coleslaw.
Meaty sticks to: Dinner dash, yummy meaty sticks.
MEATY STICKS

Makes: 6

Ingredients:

6 kebab sticks, soaked in water

400g beef or lamb mince

1 thick slice of white or brown bread, grated

1 small onion, grated

1 clove of garlic, crushed

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

10ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

10ml (2 tsp) ground coriander

A handful of fresh parsley or coriander, chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

Method:

  1. If the air fryer requires preheating, preheat to 180°C.
  2. In a large bowl combine the mince, bread, onion, garlic, chilli, cumin, coriander, herbs, egg and seasoning. Mix together well so everything is evenly mixed.
  3. Divide the mince into six equal portions. Remove the kebab sticks from the water and if they are too long for your air fryer, cut the sticks to fit with a sharp knife.
  4. Shape a portion of mince like a thick sausage around one side of each stick, covering the top of the stick on one side.
  5. Brush the kebabs with olive oil and place in the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes, turning halfway. If required, cook for a further two minutes.
  6. Serve with a sauce of choice — a cooked tomato and onion sauce is good — a salad and, if desired, some flatbreads.
