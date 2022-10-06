Ousted Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is determined to continue the fight for her mayoral chain, saying residents deserve stability and delivery, not ANC crooks.
Phalatse was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence brought by opposition parties last Friday. She had only served in the position for ten months.
The ANC’s Dada Morero has since taken over the mayoral chain.
Phalatse filed papers in the city's high court to have her ousting declared unlawful.
Addressing the media about her plans to win back the chain, Phalatse said she was confident the courts will confirm her as the rightful mayor.
She accused the ANC of buying smaller parties, saying the party has done it before elsewhere.
“We know from experience elsewhere that they are more than willing to buy the help of smaller parties or rogue individuals when the margins are close and they only need a few votes,” claimed Phalatse.
“It is a pity that some, who have abandoned the coalition, have now given power back to the ANC. They have shown that a vote for parties that let us down is actually a vote for the ANC.”
'Residents deserve stability and delivery, not ANC crooks': Phalatse on fight for mayoral chain
'I will not allow the coalition of corruption to simply waltz back in and undo everything we’ve accomplished here'
Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Phalatse said she is committed to fighting for the city and unlawful acts must not go unchallenged.
“First, we need to fight because of principle: unlawful acts must not go unchallenged. Second, the power-grabbers are not for the people of Johannesburg. Actually, this is not my fight, this is your fight,” she said.
“Our residents deserve stability, and we believe that sporadic deviations from the signed coalition agreement, outside the agreed-upon framework, would set the tone for an unstable political tenure.”
Phalatse denied claims she was trying to overturn the ousting because she is hungry for power.
“These accusations are nothing but a smokescreen designed to distract from what’s really going on: The return to power of a corrupt ANC syndicate, which now once again has its hands on the country’s biggest municipal budget,” said Phalatse.
“I will not allow the coalition of corruption to simply waltz back in and undo everything we’ve accomplished here.”
