Vibrant celebration of diverse heritage
All-white picnic promises a stellar line-up of top performers
Premium 09 September 2022
Ebubeleni Music Festival organisers are bringing out the big guns and making the 2022 Heritage Day an all-white musical affair in Gqeberha.
The latest on the famous festival organisers’ calendar is the inaugural All-White Heritage Day Picnic on September 24...
Vibrant celebration of diverse heritage
All-white picnic promises a stellar line-up of top performers
News reporter
Ebubeleni Music Festival organisers are bringing out the big guns and making the 2022 Heritage Day an all-white musical affair in Gqeberha.
The latest on the famous festival organisers’ calendar is the inaugural All-White Heritage Day Picnic on September 24...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure