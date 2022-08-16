'I’ve taken the character as far as I can' — Bonko Khoza leaves 'The Wife'

Actor Bonko Khoza has bid The Wife goodbye.

He played the character of Mqhele, who was dubbed “the national husband” after fans couldn't get over his whirlwind romance with his wife Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela).

Bonko was Mqhele in the first two seasons, and he isn’t returning for season 3 of the Showmax Original telenovela. They’re now casting for his replacement.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the star said he would help choose his replacement.

“Having had the privilege to play Mqhele Zulu for two seasons, I realise I’ve taken the character as far as I can,” says Bonko.

“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season. It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in s3.”

Bonko took to his Instagram to express his gratitude for the nod he got from Actor's Spaces for his role as lead actor in the series. He knew people who had read the books were a tough crowd.

“Wow. I'm speechless. This is an accolade I've seen been given to my idols and all the amazing actors I look up to. I see this as yet another expression of God's grace over my life and I want to share that grace with you and the only way I know how is give you lo Mqhele enimaziyo.”

Series producer Kamogelo Aphane encouraged fans to open their hearts to the new Mqhele.

“We know fans are going to find it hard to let go of their picture of Mqhele as Bonko, just as they found it hard, when he was first cast, to let go of the bug-eyed Mqhele they had pictured from the book.

“But The Wife has shown that when you go looking for new talent in SA, you find it. So we encourage the 5am club to open up their hearts to the next Mqhele and help us continue to open up the industry.”

Season 3 of The Wife starts production later this month and is set to launch on Showmax in November 2022.