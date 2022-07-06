'Is she joking? Senzo was a bigger brand than she was' — What you said about Kelly K's claims

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on musician and reality show star Kelly Khumalo's claim that no-one knew former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa before the pair dated.

The star made the claim during an interview with eNCA this week in an apparent attempt to prove she had nothing to gain from Senzo's death.

“Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand 'Kelly Khumalo',” she claimed.

While some agreed with her, others rubbished the claim.

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought.

Most (75%) asked if she was joking and said “he was a bigger brand than she was”, while 15% said “someone was living under a celeb-sized rock”.

Ten percent said Senzo “was just a soccer player before she levelled him up”.

A poll on TimesLIVE social media found 83% of readers knew Senzo before he started dating Kelly.