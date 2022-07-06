×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IN PICS | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni tavern tragedy mass funeral

By TIMESLIVE - 06 July 2022
Mourners at the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died at in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Mourners at the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died at in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.
Image: Mark Andrews

Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the mourners.

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier that a 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral. She was taken to hospital.

People gather near empty coffins ahead of the mass funeral for the victims of the East London tavern tragedy on July 6 2022.
People gather near empty coffins ahead of the mass funeral for the victims of the East London tavern tragedy on July 6 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers carry an empty coffin at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the mourners.
Workers carry an empty coffin at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the mourners.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man passes mortuary vans loaded with empty coffins at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral.
A man passes mortuary vans loaded with empty coffins at a funeral parlour ahead of the mass funeral.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners at the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London.
Mourners at the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London. 
Image: ALAN EASON
A school pupil in uniform at the mass funeral.
A school pupil in uniform at the mass funeral.
Image: ALAN EASON
President Cyril Ramaphosa passes empty coffins as he arrives at the mass funeral in the Eastern Cape.
President Cyril Ramaphosa passes empty coffins as he arrives at the mass funeral in the Eastern Cape.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women sing hymns during the mass funeral.
Women sing hymns during the mass funeral.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read