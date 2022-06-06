Trevor and Doja shine for SA in award nominations

“Thanks to every single person who has watched this show — from the very beginning, to the people who jumped in the middle, to the people who might have started watching yesterday, I appreciate every single one of you because without you, I would have no show.”

2022 has gotten off to an excellent start for the 38-year-old comedian.

He won three NAACP Image Awards in the categories of Outstanding Talk Series, Host and Short-Form Series; hosted the 64th Grammy Awards in April for the second year in a row; and hosted the prestigious White House Correspondents Dinner last month, where his “roasting” of US President Joe Biden became an internet sensation.

That, paired with a jam-packed schedule of shows in his Back to Abnormal world tour, in which the Emmy award-winning comedian performed to sold-out arenas throughout Europe and Scandinavia in the last two weeks. Noah will resume his world tour on June 17 and will tour Canada and the US all the way through April of next year.

Despite his demanding schedule, Noah took a break from his tour last weekend to attend the Champions League Final in Paris, with actors Will Ferrell and Damson Idris.

“Champions League final with my stepbrothers,” Noah wrote on Instagram underneath photos taken with the actors.

Last weekend, he spent time at the French Open with SA friends Khaya Dlanga, Ze Nxumalo, and Xolisa Dyeshana.

Posing with his buddies for a selfie on Instagram, Noah wrote, “What a wonderful journey it’s been and continues to be. When we met 14 years ago, one of us had no car, half of us had never left the country and we all used to watch tennis on TV. Now we’re at the French Open, watching tennis live and discussing how to get our friend a car. Memories are nothing without the people you share them with.”