'Did he do as told?' — Robert Marawa questions whether Mthethwa will scrap R22m project

Veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa has questioned whether sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa will take President Cyril Ramaphosa's advice to scrap the controversial R22m “monumental” flag project.

Marawa was responding to Ramaphosa's remarks at the Black Business Council summit in Midrand on Thursday. Ramaphosa told delegates he had told the minister to cancel the project.

“Mthethwa comes to me and says, ‘President, please tell me when I can call you’. I say, ‘Mthethwa I am in a cabinet committee meeting, we will talk afterwards’.

“I call him back and he says to me, ‘President this flag thing, which is such a wonderful initiative, it seems our people are not happy with it’, and I say, ‘Of course they are not happy with it. Cancel this thing.’”

Marawa asked if Mthethwa did as he was told.