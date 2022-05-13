Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday

Musicians Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub's son celebrated his 12th birthday, and they took to their Instagram to pen beautiful messages to their son.

Kelly shared a picture of herself and her cub and said she has his back no matter what. She also shared a clip where she sang to her son, who flashed the biggest smile for his mom.

“I will carry you on my back until you are strong, wise and old enough to fly on your own. I promise to fight and block everything that stands in the way of you becoming everything God has designed you to be.

“You will fall, make mistakes along the way but that’s part of growing up. As long as you learn and continuously fight to be a better person, that’s good enough for me. I got you son and I love you to the moon and back.”