Black Motion's Murdah Bongz & Thabo Smol rubbish reports they've split up

Black Motion's Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana and Thabo “Smol” Muhogwane have slammed claims that they have split up as a music group.
The claims surfaced after tweeps noticed that Bongani was pursuing gigs without his band member Thabo.
The duo released an official statement on their Instagram timeline recently announcing that Bongani was still a part of the group but was also launching a solo career under the moniker of Mörda and no longer 'Murdah Bongz'.
The statement revealed that Smol was also venturing into “other business aspects” which would be announced in due course.
“Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Muhogwane aka Smol and Bongani Mohosana aka Murdah Bongz have not parted ways. Black Motion still exist and have plans for more years to come,
“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Mörda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion. The same applies for Smol who is also venturing into other business aspects ...” read the statement.
Read the full statement below:
DJ Zinhle, who is in a relationship with Mörda, also found her name dragged into the false reports after tweeps blamed her for her beau leaving the group.
“Next thing y’all are gonna blame me for the increase in petrol prices. Minding my business,” she wrote in a Twitter post.
