KIDS READING CORNER | ‘Hotel Flamingo’ a must read for kids

The Invincible Girls Club: home sweet forever home by Rachele Alpine

This book oozes love and joy. I loved it so much I could not put it down.

Lauren and her friends are nine years old and are huge animal lovers.

The three best friends work together and they plan a fundraising event to try get older dogs adopted but things do not always go according to plan... Will they succeed?

I loved the excitement and build up to the big event.

This book is more on the girlie side but animal lovers in general will love it.

It is inspiring and shows that no matter one’s age, you can always do good for others.

Hotel Flamingo: Holiday Heatwave by Alex Milway

You will get lost in this incredibly magical book!

There are so many beautiful animal characters and Anna, the new owner of Hotel Flamingo has so many great ideas to get the hotel back on track.

Will she rebuild its reputation and be ready for the King and Queen penguin to come and stay?

Hotel Flamingo is the sunniest place on animal boulevard and I would go there in a heartbeat!

This fun and cute book could possibly be one of the best books I have ever read.

I have already bought the rest of the series and I can’t wait to read them!

HeraldLIVE