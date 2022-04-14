Halala! Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award
Sbahle Mzizi won the Favourite African Kidfluencer award.
Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma, mother of one of Mzansi's favourite bundles of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, is over the moon after the child star bagged a Nickelodeon award for Favourite African Kidfluencer.
Sbahle — who is the daughter of media personalities Ntando and Junior De Rocker — made her parents proud.
The title of child star fell on her as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media. Since then she has kept Mzansi glued to her social media page.
Taking to Instagram Ntando thanked people who have voted for her child.
“I’m so emotional. My baby won. I’m such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. @sbahlemzizi”
The mother of one also said she would now want to addressed differently after her daughter won.
“Side Note: I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly. A big shout to my phenomenal sisters and my mothers for helping me raise this little girl of mine to an incredible dynamite she now is. Ngiyabonga”
Her proud dad Junior acknowledged how this moment meant a lot especially because his daughter is just four and already making waves.
“Proud moment @sbahlemzizi Congratulations. Your first award at the age of 4. Thanks @nickelodeon for the nomination. My daughter is Favourite African Kidfluencer,” he wrote
The four-year old's cute acceptance speech was posted on her Instagram page. Proud mama Ntando asked her why she thought she won.
“Because I'm smart, I'm beautiful, I'm nice, I'm black, I'm leadership,” she said.
Sbahle shares content on her socials that have often left Mzansi in awe.
During the Covid-19 lockdown she gave Mzansi some advice on how to improve living conditions in the nation, and it melted hearts when Sbahle asked people to pray and stay safe.
“Hi my name is Sbahle and I have an important message for you. As you know, we are in the pandemic. Now this is the right time for us to love each other, to take care of each other and to unite.”
“Please stay safe as our country is burning too. Let’s pray for it and its people. Nkosi sikelele i-Africa,” said Sbahle.
Watch the clip here
Here's a list of other winners:
TELEVISION:
Favourite kids TV show
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favourite family TV show
iCarly
Favourite reality show
America's Got Talent
Favourite cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favourite female TV star (kids)
Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favourite male TV star (kids)
Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favourite female TV star (family)
Carly Shay, iCarly
Favourite male TV star (family)
Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki
FILM:
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Favourite movie actress
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Favourite movie actor
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Favourite animated movie
Disney's Encanto
Favourite voice from an animated movie
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
MUSIC:
Favourite female artist
Ariana Grande
Favourite male artist
Ed Sheeran
Favourite music group
BTS
Favourite music collaboration
STAY — The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favourite global music star
Adele (UK)
Favourite song
Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Favourite breakout artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Favourite album
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
SPORTS:
Favourite female sports star:
Chloe Kim
Favourite male sports star:
Tom Brady
MISCELLANEOUS:
Favourite male creator
MrBeast
Favourite female creator
Charli D'Amelio
Favourite video game
Minecraft
