Leisure

Halala! Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

Sbahle Mzizi won the Favourite African Kidfluencer award.

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 14 April 2022
Duma Ntando said people must address her correctly because she is now a mother of an international award winner.
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma, mother of one of Mzansi's favourite bundles of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, is over the moon after the child star bagged a Nickelodeon award for Favourite African Kidfluencer.

Sbahle — who is the daughter of media personalities Ntando and Junior De Rocker — made her parents proud.

The title of child star fell on her as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media. Since then she has kept Mzansi glued to her social media page.

Taking to Instagram Ntando thanked people who have voted for her child.

“I’m so emotional. My baby won. I’m such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. @sbahlemzizi”

The mother of one also said she would now want to addressed differently after her daughter won.

“Side Note: I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly. A big shout to my phenomenal sisters and my mothers for helping me raise this little girl of mine to an incredible dynamite she now is. Ngiyabonga”

Her proud dad Junior acknowledged how this moment meant a lot especially because his daughter is just four and already making waves. 

Proud moment  @sbahlemzizi Congratulations. Your first award at the age of 4. Thanks @nickelodeon for the nomination. My daughter is Favourite African Kidfluencer,” he wrote

The four-year old's cute acceptance speech was posted on her Instagram page. Proud mama Ntando asked her why she thought she won.

“Because I'm smart, I'm beautiful, I'm nice, I'm black, I'm leadership,” she said.

Sbahle shares content on her socials that have often left Mzansi in awe.

During the Covid-19 lockdown she gave Mzansi some advice on how to improve living conditions in the nation, and it melted hearts when Sbahle asked people to pray and stay safe.

“Hi my name is Sbahle and I have an important message for you. As you know, we are in the pandemic. Now  this is the right time for us to love each other, to take care of each other and to unite.”

“Please stay safe as our country is burning too. Let’s pray for it and its people. Nkosi sikelele i-Africa,” said Sbahle.

Watch the clip here

Here's a list of other winners:

