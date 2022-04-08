Gqeberha model to front national agency in Eastern Cape

Gqeberha model Tracy-Leigh Stephen is the new Eastern Cape face of national modelling agency V-models.

Stephen, who found an interest in fashion and modelling from an early age, will manage operations in Gqeberha and mentor young and aspiring models.

Having participated in organised modelling events since she was in grade 8, Stephen boasts various titles and certificates earned throughout her career.

Some of her titles include Miss Uitenhage Carnival Queen, Miss Klein Karoo National Port Festival and Miss Sunland’s River.

She was a finalist in Miss PE and Miss Tropika, among others.

Stephen said she looked forward to helping young models reach their full potential while bringing a refreshing new angle to the local modelling scene.

“V-Models is an exciting journey for me to guide and mentor young models, assisting them in reaching their full potential.

“While developing self confidence and talent, maintaining the high standards of V-Models is of utmost importance to me.

“I am most excited to be not only following my passion, but developing the talent and passion of local aspiring models.

“It is of great importance to keep up with the latest developments and trends in this industry and I believe we will be bringing a refreshing, new angle to this locally,” she said.

She thanked V-models CEO Venessa Weber for the opportunity.

V-Models is a national modeling agency, training ages 5-25 in commercial, photographic, runway and pageant modeling.

The agency promotes diversity and individuality as its strong focal points.

Stephen also boasts a successful career in the architecture and planning industry while juggling motherhood and holding on to her passion for the modelling industry.

“Modelling has always been an important part of my life and not just a hobby or extramural activity.

“For me, it was a family away from my family,” she said.

Stephen received her formative modelling training from Loanda Blewett’s Style Models.

She said she viewed modelling as a skill and an art that allowed one to create a canvas of oneself.

