Belting out hits on way to Caribbean
Bay singer Eon le Roux is travelling on a cruise ship doing what he loves most
For many people, travelling the world and doing what they love is a mere dream.
But Gqeberha’s The Voice SA season 3 finalist Eon Le Roux no longer has to imagine it — he is living it. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.