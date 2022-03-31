Chris Rock ‘still processing’ Oscars incident as it emerges Smith refused to leave after slap

US comedian Chris Rock says he is “still processing” what happened at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, speaking up for the first time since the incident.

On Sunday night, millions of viewers worldwide watched as actor and Academy Award winner Will Smith unexpectedly walked on stage and slapped Rock over a joke he made about Smith’s wife’s bald head.

Jada Pinkett Smith, an actress and host of the Facebook show Red Table Talk, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

Rock had referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

The incident left many stunned and confused and sparked a huge backlash from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, Hollywood and the public. Smith has since apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour while organisers of the Oscars condemned the incident and instituted an investigation into the matter.

The comedian, 57, has since broken his silence and told an audience at a comedy show in Boston, Massachusetts, that he was still processing what happened. A clip from the show was shared widely on social media, notably by Variety.