DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'

Music producer and amapiano king DJ Maphorisa said he wanted to be appreciated for his contribution to the music industry while he still has air in his lungs

Taking to Twitter recently he said he fought for the amapiano genre to be where it is today.

“I suffered for the kids to eat proper food in 'the music industry'. Remember that if I was not there the game will still be the same. I took a big sacrifice fighting for y'all. Amapiano guys are all eating now, a dream come true. Please appreciate me while I'm still kicking danko”

In his mentions, music exec Nota Baloyi shared an old post singing the amapiano star's praises. He said the music producer was a genius for “being able to bring out the best in any artist”.

He said when Maphorisa launched his own record label, BlaqBoy entertainment, he gave many artists an opportunity in the music scene.