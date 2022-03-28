SNAPS | Inside Bonko and Lesego Khoza’s beautiful uMembeso

Even though they've been husband and wife for more than a year, The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego had their traditional wedding and uMembeso on hold but they finally got a chance to celebrate their love with their families at the weekend.

Bonko and Lesego shared beautiful moments when they had their traditional wedding. The actor thanked their tribe for honouring their invite and celebrating their special day with them.

“This past weekend we finally got to celebrate our love and marriage with our families and closest friends. Umembeso Wethu (our traditional wedding) was truly a special time in both our lives. Thank you to all our friends, family and colleagues who made it super special with their presence. God ordained, God designed, God first.”

Check out the snaps below: