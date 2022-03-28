SNAPS | Inside Bonko and Lesego Khoza’s beautiful uMembeso
Even though they've been husband and wife for more than a year, The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego had their traditional wedding and uMembeso on hold but they finally got a chance to celebrate their love with their families at the weekend.
Bonko and Lesego shared beautiful moments when they had their traditional wedding. The actor thanked their tribe for honouring their invite and celebrating their special day with them.
“This past weekend we finally got to celebrate our love and marriage with our families and closest friends. Umembeso Wethu (our traditional wedding) was truly a special time in both our lives. Thank you to all our friends, family and colleagues who made it super special with their presence. God ordained, God designed, God first.”
Taking to her Instagram, Lesego shared her new name.
Traditionally, the family you marry into give you a new name to symbolise you are one of them. Lesego said her mother-in-law said she loved her the moment she saw her, which is why she was bestowed the name 'Thandeka".
The couple met at arts school and started dating on March 13 in 2013. They were married eight years later in 2021 on the same day.
Taking to his Instagram for their first anniversary, Bonko thanked God for his marriage.
“Today we celebrate one year of marriage sthandwa sam. A year of being one with God.
“Two are better than one, Because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, For he has no-one to help him up. Again, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one be warm alone? Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” Bonko shared a Bible scripture from Ecclesiastes.
