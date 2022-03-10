News

Truck crash closes N3 near Harrismith

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
10 March 2022
A truck crash near Harrismith on the N3 brought traffic to a standstill on Thursday morning.
Image: SA Trucker via Twitter

The N3 near Harrismith in the Free State was closed on Thursday morning after a serious crash between two trucks.

The N3 Toll Concession said the closure resulted in a build-up of traffic while emergency services worked on the scene.

“Traffic is now being accommodated using contraflow to pass the scene.

“Road users should, however, continue to expect slow-moving traffic and delays while the recovery and cleanup operations continue and the extensive backlog of traffic is being cleared.”

Real-time route and traffic updates can be obtained by contacting the N3 helpline on 0800-63-43-57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

TimesLIVE

