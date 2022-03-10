Truck crash closes N3 near Harrismith
The N3 near Harrismith in the Free State was closed on Thursday morning after a serious crash between two trucks.
The N3 Toll Concession said the closure resulted in a build-up of traffic while emergency services worked on the scene.
“Traffic is now being accommodated using contraflow to pass the scene.
Traffic is now moving albeit at a very slow pace as authorities wind up clearing the scene of a 2 truck on N3 near Harrismith https://t.co/1NpW2CbiFV pic.twitter.com/6QdPYvUxuX— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) March 10, 2022
“Road users should, however, continue to expect slow-moving traffic and delays while the recovery and cleanup operations continue and the extensive backlog of traffic is being cleared.”
Real-time route and traffic updates can be obtained by contacting the N3 helpline on 0800-63-43-57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.
TimesLIVE
