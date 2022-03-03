Rapper Big Hash shares Riky Rick move that helped launch his career

Big Hash is among a long list of rappers who have crossed paths with Riky Rick and paid tribute to the late star.

Taking to Instagram, Hash shared a clip of an interview Riky did where he called him up to join the conversation. He said the clip launched his career in SA hip-hop.

"My life was never the same after this interview. This was damn near four years ago. I hope you find peace in knowing there was a lot of good you did for all of us that will never be lived down. You actually listened to us."