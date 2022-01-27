Master KG hits back at 'Jerusalema' snub on most streamed songs list

Master KG was a little shocked when Jerusalema didn't make the list of African songs that have 100M+ streams on Spotify.

The list compiled was by 49th street and they tweeted seven songs from African musicians who are flying the continent's flag high.

Catching wind of the list Master KG responded to the tweet and wrote: “I guess Jerusalema is from China or something.”

In their mentions they included Master KG in the list but only after the music producer and DJ tweeted his remarks.

Mzansi tweeps took to social media with their reactions and one tweep encouraged Master KG saying he didn't need a list to prove Jerusalema was a success.

“Your SONG (Jerusalema) is lifetime/forever bro. For me, you wrote your Statue in this life, you don't have to prove a point & I think/hope you grateful to your Gods CLASS”

The top three African artists on the list are Nigerians CKay: Love Nwantiti 322M; CKay: Love Nwantiti Remix 288M; and Burna boy: On the Low 139M.

Completing the list compiled are Amaarae: SGLM Remix 131M; Burna boy: Ye 122M+; K’naan: Wavin Flag 109M+; and Wizkid: Come Closer 109M.

Technically Master KG should be number three on the list and one fan suggested they amend the list, but as it stands there are no changes.