Stephanie Ndlovu applauds her hubby for shedding light on mental health issues

Actress Stephanie Ndlovu penned an open letter to her husband, actor Hungani Ndlovu, for normalising conversations about mental health.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a picture of suicide rates around the world and encouraged Hungani to keep inspiring people.

Read the letter below:

“I am so unbelievably proud of you and the work you do together with the @matrixmensa team.

Despite criticism and backlash (as though GBV is some kind of competition, the term in and of itself includes men and women), you push through. You courageously have those ‘uncomfortable’ conversations, you continue to shine a light on conversations that are, somehow, still not being spoken about enough.

Broken men walking around, ashamed to ask for help because that makes them less of a ‘man’, weak, unattractive... And yet, that is the very reason society stands as it stands. I know you’ve wanted to quit many times because it seems like nothing is happening — but continue on; you guys are changing lives, you are building better men. And we stand behind you.”