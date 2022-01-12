Ntsiki Mazwai hints at surname change, says relationship is going strong

Ntsiki Mazwai says she's in a good space and it ould be because she found love.

The controversial poet and singer has been posting intimate pictures with political analyst Bostang Moiloa, teasing she could possibly be changing her last name soon.

"Life is beautifully unpredictable. Change of surname loading" she wrote.

"This guys adores me," she wrote in another post.

Despite naysayers flooding her timeline predicting the end of the relationship would be soon, Ntsiki said she is in a happy place and was focusing on the positive.

"He says I must tell you he is going nowhere." she responded to a troll.

"Nothing can frustrate [me] at the moment. I'm so at peace. I just look and laugh. I love my energy at the moment and I won't get caught in anything that will compromise my happiness."