Ntsiki Mazwai hints at surname change, says relationship is going strong

By Joy Mphande - 12 January 2022
Ntsiki Mazwai suggests she has found the one.
Image: Instagram/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai says she's in a good space and it ould be because she found love.

The controversial poet and singer has been posting intimate pictures with political analyst Bostang Moiloa, teasing she could possibly be changing her last name soon.

"Life is beautifully unpredictable. Change of surname loading" she wrote.

"This guys adores me," she wrote in another post.

Despite naysayers flooding her timeline predicting the end of the relationship would be soon, Ntsiki said she is in a happy place and was focusing on the positive.

"He says I must tell you he is going nowhere." she responded to a troll.

"Nothing can frustrate [me] at the moment.  I'm so at peace. I just look and laugh. I love my energy at the moment and I won't get caught in anything that will compromise my happiness."

Bostang has also been posting images of himself and Ntsiki with cryptic messages that suggest they are happily in a relationship.

“But who can say what's best? That's why you need to grab whatever chance you have of happiness where you find it, and not worry about other people too much. Experience tells me that we get no more than two or three such chances in a lifetime, and if we let them go, we regret it," he wrote on Twitter

