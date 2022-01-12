Jobless Eastern Cape Covid-19 health workers take their plight to Pretoria
Disgruntled Eastern Cape Covid-19 workers whose contracts have not been renewed by the provincial government have taken the battle to keep their jobs to the national department.
Nearly 3,000 workers joined the unemployment queue at the beginning of 2021 as the provincial department did not renew their contracts...
