'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their wedding anniversary

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
28 December 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema gushes over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has gushed over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

This week, Malema penned a love note to Mantoa, calling her the captain of their ship. 

Posting a picture of them together, Malema wrote: “Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys’ mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers.

“Love you, my babe, Exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive.”

Over the years, Malema has been vocal about his love for his wife.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.

Others who showered the couple with messages on the anniversary included fellow EFF members Godrich Gardee, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Rebecca Mohlala.

Here is what they had to say: 

