Lamiez Holworthy on how LiveAMP changed her & how she changed others

While shooting the final episode of SABC1's LiveAMP alongside DJ Speedsta last Friday, Lamiez Holworthy was overwhelmed with emotion and couldn't help but shed tears.

The media personality and DJ says being a part of the show was a testament that dreams are valid, hard work pays off, and being different is something to have pride in.

She reflected on how she couldn't have imagined just how much she — through the show — would inspire other young people from townships to fearlessly pursue their passion.

“I have been on LiveAMP for so long because I am different, because I am the change that the world so desperately needed, that SA desperately needed. Little girls need to see a woman who look like them, other women need to see women that are real, women with stretch marks, women with cellulite, women with big thighs and they needed to know that it was OK.

“People needed to know that being different is OK and that is also your power once you accept your flaws, no-one can use them against you,” she told TshisaLIVE.