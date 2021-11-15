WATCH | Makhadzi’s ‘lap dance’ on Master KG sparks new dating rumours

Makhadzi and Master KG have again sparked dating rumours after a video of them fondling during their studio session was recently shared on social media.

The two Limpopo-born stars announced their long-term relationship had come to an end in 2020 after they chose to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG wrote on Facebook.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship. Kindly respect our decision,” Makhadzi took to her timeline to confirm the news.

Now that the two stars have reached the height of their stardom, Mzansi seems to be convinced they have rekindled their relationship.

This after Makhadzi shared a Facebook Live on Friday during her studio session with Master KG, dancing and singing to an unreleased love song while pointing at each other.

