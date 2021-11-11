DJ Zinhle explains why Murdah Bongz got ‘the best girlfriend’ in her

DJ Zinhle has made it known she is girlfriend goals.

In a recent Instagram live, Zinhle had a Q & A session with her fans and spoke about how Bongani “Murda Bongz” Mohosana is lucky to have her in his life, saying all her former partners could vouch for her.

“He got the girlfriend of the year. I'm the best girlfriend. Ask any of my [ex] boyfriends, even the ones from the past. They know when it comes to being a girlfriend, I'm the best girlfriend anyone could ever have,” she said.

Listing all the things that make her a good girlfriend, Zinhle said her biggest qualities were communicating and being understanding and supportive.

"[I'm the best at] understanding, communication and support as a girlfriend. You can doubt on a lot of things but not being a girlfriend. I am amazing and now that I've found my match who is also amazing, I'm hectic.. When they speak of any awards please tell them to add the best girlfriend award and then make me win because I've already won,” she said.