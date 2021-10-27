'We were truly blown away' — Kelly Rowland is a massive fan of SA artist Nelson Makamo

American actress and singer Kelly Rowland was blown away by SA visual artist Nelson Makamo's first-ever solo exhibition in the US titled BLUE.

The globally recognised artist is known for his charcoal and oil paintings and has been showcasing his work in group and solo exhibitions around the world.

He has since evolved his “scope of experience and his medium of expression”, moving from what he was traditionally known for to using charcoal, acrylic, water colours, monotypes, silk screen and oil paintings.

Taking to Instagram, Rowland thanked Nelson for his gift.

“We were truly blown away by your show today. There are no words to describe what we saw. Every single piece is so incredibly unique, rooted and spiritual. Thank you for your gift. Love you always,” she wrote in a cute note to Nelson.