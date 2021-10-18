DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’

DJ Maphorisa, who has become Mzansi's most popular producer, vocalist and DJ, revealed he is stacking up the racks.

Taking to his Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa celebrated his first performance in Dubai at the 2020 Dubai Expo. The event was postponed last year and kept the name even though it happened in 2021.

Phori couldn't help but brag about how he was making “serious money” even though he didn't disclose the amount.

“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it is in Dubai and I'm getting serious money,” he wrote.