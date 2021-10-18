DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’
DJ Maphorisa, who has become Mzansi's most popular producer, vocalist and DJ, revealed he is stacking up the racks.
Taking to his Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa celebrated his first performance in Dubai at the 2020 Dubai Expo. The event was postponed last year and kept the name even though it happened in 2021.
Phori couldn't help but brag about how he was making “serious money” even though he didn't disclose the amount.
“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it is in Dubai and I'm getting serious money,” he wrote.
Madumane ke star ⭐️ first time performing as Madumane n its in Dubai n im getting serious money 💰🤌🏿Posted by Dj Maphorisa on Sunday, October 17, 2021
Maphorisa joins the many Mzansi celebrities who travelled to Dubai for the Dubai Expo, including Blaq Diamond, Dali Wonga, Mandla Ngcongwane, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Thando Thabethe and her beau Lunga Tshabalal.
In a Facebook Live, Maphorisa said he enjoyed travelling because it helped him broaden his horizons on how different countries do things in the music industry.
“I'm about the game. I'm not perfect. I know I tend to do sh*t sometimes. I've travelled a lot .and I've seen what kind of formulas they use. That's why you ask yourself why Maphorisa can rap, sing, DJ and do business. It's because I've travelled and adapted.
“I understand how the music industry works, I understand how the industry operates. I have created my own formula to make music and top charts. I created that sh*t from scratch. I sat down and analysed,” he said.