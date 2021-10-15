WATCH | This break down of Adele’s music by Jimmy Fallon is a must-see
It is time to get your tissues ready and your soppy game on. Award-winning British singer Adele's music always has us in our feels, and after six dry years her fans are ready to cry in bulk.
After radio silence from Adele, the wait for her single Easy On Me is finally over. She dropped the song on Friday and the TL was already an emotional mess.
American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon has added his comedic touch as Adele topped the Twitter trends list worldwide.
In the hilarious clip Jimmy takes British's fans through a roller-coaster of emotions people might feel after waiting for so many years without shedding a single tear over the singer's music. He said Adele showed up out of nowhere with a new song.
Jimmy takes us through the emotions of hearing new @Adele music after 6 years. #EasyOnMe #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/decr5hmYnJ— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 15, 2021
The singer got married and divorced in the hiatus she took, which fans are convinced is exactly what she needed to produce what they assume will be her best album yet.
The 15-time Grammy winner is working on her fourth solo album titled 30since her last album drop in 2015. Adele is much loved the world over for her ballads and consistently keeping to her sound and identity of heart-wrenching ballads.
The Hello hitmaker got the world shook when she won a Grammy Award for 25. The fan favourite at the time was Beyoncé 'Queen B' Knowles-Carter.
The new album is rumoured to be released in November.
Easy On Me - Out Nowhttps://t.co/2iwZqeT01P pic.twitter.com/UhmznLDvgZ— Adele (@Adele) October 14, 2021
Here are some reactions from tweeps who have been on their tiptoes since the announcement of the release:
Adele’s growth she finally left the house— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 14, 2021
Hello Easy On Me pic.twitter.com/VD1G0lKa1p
#EasyOnMe— Muneeb (@15__Muneeb) October 15, 2021
Adele's got me missing people i havent even met yet😭😭 pic.twitter.com/byOSvtOaG4
“ I am drowning in this silence , baby let me in “— Mbulaz'omnyama 🖤 (@LishleM) October 15, 2021
Weee hhay Adele ☹️☹️😭 pic.twitter.com/KzoMKXOcsX
I’ve been listening to Adele on repeat all morning and I just- pic.twitter.com/OAEGaWa6it— danielsunss (@danielsunss) October 15, 2021