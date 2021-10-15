WATCH | This break down of Adele’s music by Jimmy Fallon is a must-see

It is time to get your tissues ready and your soppy game on. Award-winning British singer Adele's music always has us in our feels, and after six dry years her fans are ready to cry in bulk.

After radio silence from Adele, the wait for her single Easy On Me is finally over. She dropped the song on Friday and the TL was already an emotional mess.

American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon has added his comedic touch as Adele topped the Twitter trends list worldwide.

In the hilarious clip Jimmy takes British's fans through a roller-coaster of emotions people might feel after waiting for so many years without shedding a single tear over the singer's music. He said Adele showed up out of nowhere with a new song.