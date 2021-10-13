'I can't wait to say I do' — Toya Delazy and her girlfriend Alisson are engaged

Congratulations are in order for musician Toya Delazy and her girlfriend Alisson “Ally” Chaig, who have shared the news that they are engaged and well on their way to becoming “Mrs and Mrs”.

Toya took to her social media to share her happy news.

“I gotta share my joy as we celebrating our Tin Aluminum Anniversary with my babe. A decade of love.”

“I thank the universe for blessing me with you — always yours Alisson Chaig. We are officially officially officially engaged,” Toya said.