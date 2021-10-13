St Lucia teen swept out to sea on Monday still missing

A local teenager is still missing after being swept out to sea in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said their crews were activated at 3.22pm to Jabula Beach after reports from police and iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers about a drowning in progress.

Jabula Beach is popular with surfers.

Lambinon said NSRI swimmers responded to the scene and craft Rescue 40 Alpha was launched.

“An extensive sea and shoreline search was conducted for a 14-year-old male missing in the sea after being swept out in currents while swimming.

“Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the teenager.

“Police search and rescue are continuing.”

