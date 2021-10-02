Boity Thulo opens assault case after club brawl

Rapper Boity Thulo has confirmed reports that she was recently physically assaulted and has revealed that she's opened a case against the perpetrator with the police.

This follows a City Press report that a suspect appeared at the Midrand magistrate’s court on Friday after allegedly tossing a bottle of alcohol at Boity during a heated argument at a hotel on Thursday evening. The incident reportedly left the rapper with a cut face.

In a statement released on her social platforms on Saturday, the rapper revealed that she had opened a case against the offender without disclosing his name and said she needed to take time to physically and emotionally heal.

“It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with a keen interest. I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time)," read the statement.

“I respectfully request some space as I try find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience.”