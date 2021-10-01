Ten days of music, film, poetry and land art for Plett

The Plett arts festival is taking to the streets — something which has not been done in the popular Garden Route town in years.

The move is in keeping up with its “expect the unexpected” tagline by having an outdoors-inspired 10 days of music, film, poetry and land art.

Land art is returning to the festival after an eight-year sabbatical and this time the theme is “rise — the spirit of upliftment”.

Artists around town have been invited to create an expression with an inspiring and uplifting message.

Festival director Cindy Wilson-Trollip said: “Land art has been a part of the Plett landscape for a number of years with permanent works like Aartmoeders in Kranshoek and Calling the Herd at Crossroads.

“And there are plans to add to this outdoor exhibition and art route in the near future in intriguing ways.”

Wilson-Trollip said previous land art installations in Plettenberg Bay had entranced visitors, and the gift of two permanent land art pieces was inspired by the indigenous elephant population.

She said “Aartmoeders”, by Simon Max Bannister, was a series of life-size boulders arranged to look like elephants moving along the coastal cliffs.

“The second piece, Calling the Herd, is located at Crossroads on the R340.”

She said this piece was created by Strijdom van der Merwe and visitors can actually blow the horn to “summon” the herd.

Plett Tourism CEO Patty Butterworth said there would be six sites for pop-up land artworks: Piesang River Mouth, Central Beach, Hobie Beach, Wedge Beach, the Lookout Peninsula and Lookout Beach.

Butterworth said artworks could be viewed while in creation or upon completion.

“In an effort to support independent artists and cultural organisations, we are working with the arts community across town,” she said.

Butterworth said in addition to a number of transient pieces, beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe would conduct two workshops, titled Mindful Marks and Beach Calligraphy, for aspiring beach and land artists on October 8 and 9.

“For peace of mind and respect for our visitors and artists, all current Covid-19 safety protocols will be monitored and adhered to,” she added.

HeraldLIVE