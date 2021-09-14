Victorian treasure revived in dusty Karoo town
Farming couple use lockdown to restore Hofmeyr’s Victoria Boutique Hotel to its former glory
Rundown and nearly forgotten, the historic Victoria Hotel in the small Karoo town of Hofmeyr became a lockdown hobby for its owners while the tourism industry took a knock.
What resulted from about six months of refurbishment is a Victorian getaway treasure. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.