Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks legacy & imparting his wisdom to the youth
Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse shares his recipe for success with young creatives
The South African music legend sat down for a first-of-its-kind intimate masterclass workshop with some of Soweto’s aspiring creatives
We all have our own story to tell, the story that links us to our community and helps us connect to the world. Vuma’s My Community Cooks initiative, in partnership with the Soweto Wine and Food Festival, allowed 30 of Soweto's most gifted creatives to share their stories, knowledge, and experiences through an intimate masterclass with one of SA's music greats, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.
The workshop saw Mabuse share his experience in the industry, how he earned the nickname 'Hotstix', and advice for aspiring artists.
“The purpose of this initiative is not only to amplify the visibility of undiscovered talent but also to expose them to South African icons like Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse,” says Lianne Williams, Head of Marketing at Vuma.
“By creating platforms for and initiating conversations and creating connections, we can empower and encourage the country’s creative talent to achieve the extraordinary.”
Take time to master your craft
Mabuse, whose career spans decades, says artists who want to create a lasting career in the industry need to be ambitious, make sacrifices, and dedicate their time and energy to mastering their craft.
“My ambition is what drove me to excel in my craft. I would practice for hours on end to hone my skills, and it paid off,” says Mabuse.
“Because I was so used to practising on my own, I was able to play a 25-minute drum solo at an event after a power outage prevented the band from performing. That solo earned me the name ‘Hotstix’.”
Don't be afraid to break the mould
Mabuse believes young creatives need to focus on breaking the mould. “South Africa is probably the only country that can produce such a wide variety of music genres. But sometimes we narrow our ability to develop and grow our creativity.”
Using Amapiano music, the hybrid genre of deep house and lounge music as an example, Mabuse says everyone seems to be following this new music trend instead of drawing inspiration from that creativity to create new genres of music that are just as exciting.
Be open to reinvention
The Burn Out hitmaker says he owes his decades in the music industry to his ability to transform himself and find ways to stay relevant, including often sitting down with young creatives so he can figure out how the music industry has evolved.
“It’s important to be open to learning new things all the time. I would love to sit down with the creators of Amapiano music and learn more about this genre, maybe ask them why they felt they should call it ‘Amapiano’, especially considering that I can’t hear the piano in the music.”
Explore other escapes, besides alcohol and drugs
Mabuse acknowledges that the creative industry can be challenging but encourages creatives to avoid using alcohol or drugs as an escape. “I’ve seen alcoholism, first-hand, numerous times, especially with great musicians.”
Instead, Mabuse focused on sports to get him through life’s difficulties and encourages creatives to choose more positive ways of addressing their stress. “There are tonnes of other outlets out there. In my case, sports became my drug and would numb whatever challenges I faced.”
Don't do it for the fame
Driven by a dream to better himself, Mabuse returned to high school when he was 60. He advises young aspiring creatives to adopt the same mindset and enter the industry to share their unique story, improve themselves, and leave a legacy, and not chase fame.
“It's important for artists to remain grounded and not go into the industry for the fame because no matter what's happening today, you could find yourself in a very different position tomorrow. This industry is unpredictable. It makes you famous today and flushes you out tomorrow.”
By shining a spotlight on creative icons like Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, Vuma's My Community Cooks encourages young South Africans to showcase their talents and reach for the extraordinary.
You’ve taken on the role of mentor in the Vuma’s My Community Cooks initiative, why did you do it?
I felt it is important to share my personal experience with young people to assist on their life-long journey of being in the arts.
What does being a mentor mean to you?
Being a mentor means being able to guide positively and share information for others to develop themselves.
What lessons do you hope to leave “embedded” in the lives of the young people that look up to you as a mentor?
That nothing comes easy, dedication and education are key to success.
You’ve spoken about the importance of legacy, what do you think your legacy is or what do you want to continue creating it to be?
I believe we all have a responsibility to contribute to societal positive development, and especially of the youth who may consider us as role models.
You’ve described yourself as a life-long learner, why is that so important to you?
Life is a forever learning experience for those yearning for new discoveries. I am a curious being, always probing beyond the present.
What is your favourite story to tell about yourself, when you are advising/mentoring the youth, and what is the takeaway from that story?
Give all your best as if there is no tomorrow. Those who learn from your endeavours are always reminded of your dedication to hard work.
You are a mentor as we step into September, where we celebrate Heritage Day. What do you love most about your heritage as a man born of a Zulu mother and Tswana father?
I am a South African first and foremost. I like to learn from all cultures, and no one is greater than the other.
Africans have always prided themselves in preserving their culture, rituals, traditions orally using mediums such as music, poems but also through food and cooking recipes. What is your favourite African food to eat and to cook?
I always try to experiment with a variety of African dishes, that includes couscous and mogodu.
What food holds fond memories for you or leaves you feeling nostalgic?
A Malaysian Maligatony soup, that Milan Brian cooked at the Market Theatre.
In your journey as a musician and as a human being, what have been the three most valuable life lessons?
Learn, practice and teach.
Having achieved all that you have and being the icon and man that you are, how do you define “success”
Success is relative - you must do the work for yourself first and foremost. You must also have the drive to achieve, no one can do it for you.
Right now, in your life, what is the one thing you are completely sure of?
My health is good, that’s the most important thing to have and to cherish.
Herena Sirindza – Singer from Soweto, Gauteng
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
My name is Herena Sirindza. I'm from Soweto and I am a singer.
How did you come to be part of this project?
A friend of mine sent me a photo of the Vuma poster and it had details on how to enter to become a part of the initiative. I then sent an email with my details and my song. I received a call and I was told that I am one of the artists that have been selected.
What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?
I was excited, in fact I was ecstatic because never in my life had I thought I would share a room with a living legend. That for me was an amazing lifetime experience.
What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?
The lesson I took from him is that education is important, it is important to go to school and work on your craft as an artist. I learnt from him that it is important to not only depend on talent but to work hard, to have faith and to always give your best in all that you do. I learnt that one should always be humble and let your work speak for itself.
What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?
I was surprised by how calm, friendly, patient, funny and open he was. I was blown away by how humble he was, especially because everyone has so much respect for him as a legend. He really blew me away by how kind he was and how easy he made it for everyone to have a conversation with him.
What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?
My favourite moment of his presence was when he played the piano on stage for us and later told us he had not practiced any of the songs he played, they actually came to his mind when he was on stage. That was amazing and a beautiful site to witness.
What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?
I think his legacy is being proud of being an African, being proud of the African beautiful sound. I think it is also humanity and kindness.
How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?
I will take it with me everywhere I go, I say this because he is a living legend and he did that by being himself, which is working hard, being good to people, treating people in a kind and respectful way no matter who they are. I am going to make sure to go to school and learn more about music, work on my craft and always stay humble no matter how successful I may think I am.
Lungisile Makhanya – Photographer
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
I am Lungisile Makhanya. I am a Multimedia design graduate. I am currently a freelance photographer.
How did you come to be part of this project?
I heard about Vuma My Community Cooks from my business partner, and I saw the poster on Facebook.
What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?
I was very excited to know that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse is the mentor. I became more interested in to listening to his mentor session.
What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?
That we shouldn't give up on our careers no matter the difficulties we go through and to become more innovative within our careers.
What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?
He is a very humble man who is also intelligent. I didn’t know that he knows so much about his own industry and all the lessons he took in.
What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?
When he spoke about not knowing Amapiano and why it’s called ‘Amapiano,’ but there is no piano in the music.
What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?
The type of music he sings will be carried to other artists in the future.
How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?
I will make sure that I don't give up on my career. I will also collaborate with creatives, so that we can put South African creatives on the map.
Peter Nyalungu - IT student at Belgium Campus ITversity in Pretoria North (Thuli – Yellow Owl guest)
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
My name is Peter Nyalungu from Soweto, Protea Glen. I’m an IT student, studying in Pretoria North at ITversity Belgium Campus.
Who invited you to the workshop?
Thuli Zikalala from Yellow Owl, who was an interpreter at the workshop invited me. I wanted to thank Vuma as a reputable organisation for having the initiative to invite deaf people to the workshop. It was a great opportunity because we could experience the music. If there was no interpreter there, we’d definitely be lost. We could participate in the whole experience, that was really nice.
Why is it important for events like these to have sign language interpreters?
Platforms and initiatives like these by Vuma introducing interpreters, are important for the deaf community because it’s great co-operation between deaf and hearing people. Most of these events are for hearing people, so with this we got the experience to hear Sipho’ story. I, myself felt part of the audience and I felt I could relate to his story and felt included.
How do you as a deaf person experience music?
As a deaf person we don’t feel or hear sound, we rely a lot on vibrations, the beat of the sound. We don’t hear sound or voice. Everything was based on feeling, appearance and the environment, that’s how we get involved. Even at Sipho’s workshop, I could feel the keys and tone of the piano, the vibrations were moving through me. and that’s how I felt as a part of the workshop.
- What did you learn about Sipho ‘Hotstix Mabuse and his story?
What I learnt from Sipho is that he’s a role model. He’s also a prominent role model in the deaf community and everyone looks up to him. He has quite a reputation and his longevity in the music industry is inspiring. He’s also passionate about his career. He had a goal and a dream, and he achieved that goal. I also remember him saying that unemployed young people in the area, must follow their passion and be inspired. With any passion and dream, it’s important that you don’t’ give up, regardless of your situation. He also highlighted the challenges of the music industry, you do get tempted and make mistakes along the way, but you always pick yourself up.
It’s also inspirational because he is still active in the music industry, he gets involved. I didn’t know much about him, so it was nice to hear about him and his story. I learnt a lot about him.
September is Deaf Awareness Month. What’s the message you want to share with the public?
My message to people out there, particularly with September being deaf awareness month. It’s quite an important month for us. As you may know South African Sign language (SASL) is still not an official language in the country. It has taken so many years for the government to recognise it as a top official language. For example, when we had online meetings, I was part of the panel with one of the representatives in parliament, Wilma Newhoudt Druchen who’s also deaf. She was lobbying that she wants the government to recognise sign language as a 12th official language in parliament. These are part of the issues and challenges we’re facing as the deaf community. We want to encourage people to learn about sign language, be more aware of us and socialise with us. We want access to opportunities and that we also live together and be united.
Thando “Don” Mabhena – DJ and Amapiano producer
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
My name is Thando Mabhena. I’m 15 years old and based in Midrand, Klipfontein. I’m a DJ and Amapiano producer. I am currently doing grade 9 at Rhodesfield Technical High School.
How did you come to be part of this project?
I became part of the project when I bumped into Vuma’s Instagram page. I saw a post on the page which was asking young creatives to come forward. I signed up and received a call, telling me I am one of the artists that have been chosen.
What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?
It was a dream come true because I never expected him to be one of the mentors.
What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?
That Mr Mabuse had to drop out in grade 11 because of gigs. I didn't know that he dropped out.
What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?
When he was singing, I felt that I could actually add his voice to an Amapiano beat.
What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?
Taking a picture with him was my favourite moment.
What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?
I don’t know much about his legacy, but I’ll research about it.
How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?
I am going to apply more time management and focus on the things I do.
Itshupeng Sereme – Drawing geometric shapes, DJ and dancer
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
My name is Itshupeng Sereme also known as Itshu'Prince. I'm 27 years old and from Soweto in Dobsonville.
How did you come to be part of this project?
I became a part of this project through my Geometry Artwork. I received a link from a friend (Madamo Sthembiso). I then sent through my entry and My Community Cooks by Vuma responded to me. They said they will help me showcase my drawing skills with the world, as they are unique.
What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?
I thought it was a very good initiative from Vuma My Community Cooks to invite Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse as our mentor because it was very interesting to learn about our South African music background, the history and upbringing of Mr Mabuse.
What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?
From the advice and mentorship of Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse, I have learnt that in life you should always stick to being your natural self and follow your dreams. You must also keep advancing yourself in the talent and skills that you have as an artist so you can have an everlasting confidence in all you do. Have faith in life as it dictates how one thinks and how one will make it in life. I quoted from his words that “Spirituality does never change regardless of technological advancements.”
What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?
I was surprised to hear that he left school to fully pursue his musical career.
What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?
My favourite moment during Mr Mabuse's presence was when he played the piano and allowing the universal energy to take control, as he was playing a random piece that instantly came to his mind.
What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?
I think Mr Mabuse's legacy is music.
How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?
The lesson that I've learnt from the Vuma My community Cooks project is one that I'm going to apply in my life. It is to remain consistent and carry on with my Geometry Artwork and dancing, as doors and opportunities open to those that never sleep on themselves. I will also keep thriving to be the best version of myself and do my best every day.
Thabiso Mosia - Producer and audio engineer
Please give a brief introduction of yourself
My name is Thabiso Mosia. I'm 27 years and I was born in Soweto. I'm a music producer and an audio engineer.
How did you come to be part of this project?
I currently work with Herena and she's the one that informed me about the workshop.
What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?
When I heard Sipho Hotstix Mabuse was going to be a mentor I had to attend. I was already prepared to ask questions.
What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?
I learnt a lot. I learnt the importance of being a leader and the importance of staying grounded and always remembering your personal goals and visions. This applies even when I’m working in a group because sometimes those do not align and when differences occur you may be forced to find your own feet.
What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?
What I learnt that I didn't know prior, is that he plays multiple instruments.
What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?
My favourite moment was when he was reaching out to the younger and upcoming musicians, trying to understand the Amapiano genre.
What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?
I think his legacy is timeless music.
How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?
What I took away from this project is that before being a musician, confidence and believing in yourself is key to being the greatest. I mean Hotstix didn't even know how to play drums when he joined a band to be a drummer.