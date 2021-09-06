Mmusi Maimane claps back at suggestion he’s ‘too old’ to listen to Drake

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane had social media buzzing with his clap backs to trolls who suggested he was “too old” to listen to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

Drake recently dropped his much-anticipated album, causing a mess on social media.

The album has a 21-song track list that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi and Tems.

Mmusi took to Twitter to share his favourite song from the album, Love All, which features Jay Z.

“When they ask me about the old situation,” he tweeted.

This was followed by “want sympathy when they tried to end me”.