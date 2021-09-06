Mmusi Maimane claps back at suggestion he’s ‘too old’ to listen to Drake
‘You think we just listen to Mandela speeches on repeat?’
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane had social media buzzing with his clap backs to trolls who suggested he was “too old” to listen to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.
Drake recently dropped his much-anticipated album, causing a mess on social media.
The album has a 21-song track list that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi and Tems.
Mmusi took to Twitter to share his favourite song from the album, Love All, which features Jay Z.
“When they ask me about the old situation,” he tweeted.
This was followed by “want sympathy when they tried to end me”.
However, things took a left turn when some Twitter users suggested he was “too old” to be listening to Drake.
Mmusi did not hold back, hitting them with some of the funniest clap backs.
So…You think we just listen to Mandela speeches on repeat?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 3, 2021
Oh you want to argue, I don’t have to argue with you…you big mad.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 3, 2021
He wasn’t the only one to share his enthusiasm for Drake’s album.
Drake’s album cover was turned into a viral meme, with public figures and corporates sharing their hilarious remakes.
Daily Talk Show host Trevor Noah, DJ Zinhle and comedian Donovan Goliath were some of the names to join in on the fun.
See some of the hilarious memes:
DAILY SHOW RETURNS SEPTEMBER 13 pic.twitter.com/p10RilE6wp— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 30, 2021
“Certified EFF Voter” #RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/rzk4PIsZeO— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 5, 2021