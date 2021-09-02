Mome had Tall A** Mo admitted at a psychiatric hospital as he wrestled his ancestral calling

It's been a long journey of healing and spiritual growth for the Mahlangu family. Reality TV star and wellness enthusiast Mome Mahlangu revealed on Tuesday that her husband, Mongezi, had accepted his ancestral calling.

It hasn't been an easy journey though, Mome told TshisaLIVE. Mongezi's first spiritual awakening seemed a mental issue at first, in November 2020.

“It first started at home and I thought, he's just talking to himself ... When it first happened I called my sister and told her I need to pray ... we'd give him sleeping pills and he wouldn't sleep,” she says.

Mome decided to admit Mongezi at a psychiatric hospital with the hopes that he'd eventually be well, and leant on prayer.

“I was the one who took my husband to a psychiatric hospital in November last year thinking that he was going crazy. He slept there for two weeks and I'd wonder what's going on ... the two weeks that he spent there I was praying with my sister. When he came out of there he was not OK.”