Zenande Mfenyana details how she met and became close with the Fergusons

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 04 August 2021
Actress Zenande Mfenyana shared some of her most cherished moments with the late Shona Ferguson.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

As family prepare to lay TV legend Shona Ferguson to rest, grief-stricken actress Zenande has reflected fondly on her memories of the star.

Shona passed away last week Friday due to Covid-19 complications. 

His famous co-workers and friends have taken to social media reeling over his death.

The Queen star Zenande was shattered by the news, and in a series of tweets shared how she became close with Shona and his wife Connie.

Zenande said she met the power couple at an end-of-year function in 2013.

She said that even though they didn't know each other, one day they would rub shoulders.

When auditions for Ferguson Films production IGazi came about, the star said that “Mr Sho” immediately scooped her up for a role because he already knew her body of work.

“As I’m filling in my audition form, Mr Sho appears and says, 'We know who you are, no need to fill that in'. This was me as he led me into the audition room, a whole Mr Sho and Ma’Connie know me,” she wrote.

Zen said she later got a call from Shona offering her the role of Goodness on The Queen.

The proud momma said that Shona and Connie were so elated about her pregnancy, they wrote her pregnancy into her character's arc and gave her five months' maternity leave.

“I will forever love and cherish everything this amazing power couple have done for me, I can’t imagine the one without the other, that’s why my heart shatters every time I think of Mam’Connie,” said Zenande.

After his death, wife and actress Connie penned a letter to her late husband on Instagram, saying that it feels like she is living a nightmare. 

“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God why? Why Lord? Please help me understand!” Connie wrote in the letter.

