Zenande Mfenyana details how she met and became close with the Fergusons
As family prepare to lay TV legend Shona Ferguson to rest, grief-stricken actress Zenande has reflected fondly on her memories of the star.
Shona passed away last week Friday due to Covid-19 complications.
His famous co-workers and friends have taken to social media reeling over his death.
The Queen star Zenande was shattered by the news, and in a series of tweets shared how she became close with Shona and his wife Connie.
Zenande said she met the power couple at an end-of-year function in 2013.
She said that even though they didn't know each other, one day they would rub shoulders.
The first time I met the power couple that is Mam’Connie & Mr Sho was in 2013 at an end of year function, I sat on the same table as them, and I thought to myself, they don’t know me yet, but one day I will work with them ⏩⏩— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 3, 2021
When auditions for Ferguson Films production IGazi came about, the star said that “Mr Sho” immediately scooped her up for a role because he already knew her body of work.
“As I’m filling in my audition form, Mr Sho appears and says, 'We know who you are, no need to fill that in'. This was me as he led me into the audition room, a whole Mr Sho and Ma’Connie know me,” she wrote.
2016 and the Ferguson’s are holding auditions for Igazi, I’m obviously there, and as I’m filling in my audition form, Mr Sho appears and says “We know who you are, no need to fill that in” this was me 🥺 as he led me into the audition room, a whole Mr Sho & Ma’Connie know me ⏩⏩— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 3, 2021
Zen said she later got a call from Shona offering her the role of Goodness on The Queen.
2017 and I get a call from Mr Sho “My wife and I have been holding auditions for a character called Goodness and nobody who’s come so far is cracking it, we think you would be perfect for this role, do you want it?” Elated is an understatement, I couldn’t believe my ears ⏩⏩— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 3, 2021
The proud momma said that Shona and Connie were so elated about her pregnancy, they wrote her pregnancy into her character's arc and gave her five months' maternity leave.
“I will forever love and cherish everything this amazing power couple have done for me, I can’t imagine the one without the other, that’s why my heart shatters every time I think of Mam’Connie,” said Zenande.
And when I told them I was expecting a bundle of joy, they were so overjoyed and they told me they would make sure it gets written into the storyline. They embraced my pregnancy to the point of giving me a changing room closer to set so that I don’t strain myself ❤️— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 3, 2021
And they gave me 5 months paid maternity leave guys 🥺❤️ I will forever love and cherish everything this amazing power couple have done for me, I can’t imagine the one without the other, that’s why my heart shatters everytime I think of Mam’Connie 😰💔— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) August 3, 2021
After his death, wife and actress Connie penned a letter to her late husband on Instagram, saying that it feels like she is living a nightmare.
“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God why? Why Lord? Please help me understand!” Connie wrote in the letter.