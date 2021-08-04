Zenande Mfenyana details how she met and became close with the Fergusons

As family prepare to lay TV legend Shona Ferguson to rest, grief-stricken actress Zenande has reflected fondly on her memories of the star.

Shona passed away last week Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

His famous co-workers and friends have taken to social media reeling over his death.

The Queen star Zenande was shattered by the news, and in a series of tweets shared how she became close with Shona and his wife Connie.

Zenande said she met the power couple at an end-of-year function in 2013.

She said that even though they didn't know each other, one day they would rub shoulders.