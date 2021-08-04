Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he hopes to have big striker Tshegofatso Mabasa back in the coming weeks‚ but injured forward Zakhele Lepasa will take longer.

The injuries to his strikers played havoc with Zinnbauer’s planning as Pirates ended a disappointing third in the DStv Premiership in 2020-21.

The coach will be hoping he does not have a repeat of that situation in 2021-22.

Zinnbauer‚ after Bucs were at the wrong end of a 4-3 penalties defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ said he expects Mabasa to miss the first few matches of the season.

Gabadinho Mhango was Pirates’ centre-forward‚ ahead of deep striker Thembinkosi Lorch‚ as the Black Label ended 0-0 at full time.