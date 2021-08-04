Makhadzi’s ‘Kokovha’ becomes most streamed album on Apple Music in SA
‘I started at the taxi rank not thinking one day I will be on Apple Music topping the charts’
Following Apple Music’s release of the most-streamed female South African artist on the platform, it has been revealed Makhadzi’s Kokovha tops them all. Her record label confirmed this to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday.
Apple Music launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music and their achievements for Women’s Month, citing Kokovha by Makhadzi as the most streamed Mzansi Female Album in SA in 2021.
“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not thinking one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts,. That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.
“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I makes sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”
To celebrate the achievements of SA’s female artists, Apple Music announced Lady Du, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Elaine and Shekhinah as the most streamed SA Female Artists.
Dakiwe by Lady Du and DBN Gogo was the most streamed SA song from a female artist. Apple Music is also launching a Top Mzansi Women Playlist featuring the women who have dominated the charts so far this year.
In May Makhadzi celebrated receiving her first Gold plaque for her hit Murahu featuring Mr Brown.
“After 11 years singing I received my first gold status. Khadzinatorrrrrsss! Murahu ft Mr Brown has reach gold as a single. I am speechless and happy at the same time. Please help me to celebrate. My dream came true vhathu vhanga,” she wrote on Twitter.
Her latest single Ghanama hit one million views in five days. Makhadzi has been topping charts and there’s no sign of stopping the Limpopo singer.