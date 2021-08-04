Makhadzi’s ‘Kokovha’ becomes most streamed album on Apple Music in SA

Following Apple Music’s release of the most-streamed female South African artist on the platform, it has been revealed Makhadzi’s Kokovha tops them all. Her record label confirmed this to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday.

Apple Music launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music and their achievements for Women’s Month, citing Kokovha by Makhadzi as the most streamed Mzansi Female Album in SA in 2021.

“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not thinking one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts,. That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.

“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I makes sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”