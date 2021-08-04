Leisure

WATCH | This American TikToker thought Bonang was Zoe Saldana

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 04 August 2021
Bonang Matheba gets mistaken for American actress Zoe Saldana.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

In an embarrassing but funny moment, one TikTok creator mistook Bonang Matheba for American actress Zoe Saldana. 

In a now-viral video, American Nicholas Pinto shared that he saw a large crowd of people taking pictures with a certain lady and he followed suit. 

Little did he know that the lady he was referring to was SA's media mogul Bonang. 

“Today I saw tons of people with this lady, so I did too. I have no idea who she is though,” he wrote. “Tag her in the comments if you know her. She had a British accent.”

The video garnered over 2-million views on the app.

In a second video, Nicholas asked his followers if Bonang was the Colombiana actress. 

“Wait, so is this really her?” he asked.

Bonang caught wind of the viral video and was left “screaming” with laughter.

Bonang's reaction
Image: screenshot

On social media, many found the encounter hilarious and shared their reactions. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

