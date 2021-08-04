WATCH | This American TikToker thought Bonang was Zoe Saldana

In an embarrassing but funny moment, one TikTok creator mistook Bonang Matheba for American actress Zoe Saldana.

In a now-viral video, American Nicholas Pinto shared that he saw a large crowd of people taking pictures with a certain lady and he followed suit.

Little did he know that the lady he was referring to was SA's media mogul Bonang.

“Today I saw tons of people with this lady, so I did too. I have no idea who she is though,” he wrote. “Tag her in the comments if you know her. She had a British accent.”

The video garnered over 2-million views on the app.