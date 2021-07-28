WATCH | Zola Hashatsi hangs out with Zola 7 as they slam death hoax creators
Proving again why he’s loved by many in Mzansi, media personality and philanthropist Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini has chosen to take a light approach in response to the recent death hoax that dominated headlines.
Zola opted to use humour to completely kill the fake story that he had died, as claimed in a recent video shared by TV presenter Zola Hashatsi and musician Cruz Africa.
In funny videos posted on Instagram, Zola and Cruz Africa took it upon themselves to visit Zola 7 at his home to prove to his legions of fans that he is alive and well.
The three friends briefly discussed the unfortunate hoax when Zola 7 jokingly proclaimed, “it’s nice to be dead”, before adding that he died, went to heaven and returned to his house so he could chill in the street with his mates.
“Tell me, if I die, will I still be a kwaito star?” he asked Zola H and Cruz.
Zola made it a point to tell the people who started the rumour about Bonginkosi’s death to find hobbies because they are bored.
Cruz sang the kwaito icon’s praises.
Watch the video below:
In a second video, Zola 7 joked that he came back from heaven because the constant singing was rubbing him up the wrong way.
The Lwandle hitmaker also made jokes about seeing the first democratic president of SA, Nelson Mandela, and music legend Brenda Fassie.
Watch the video below:
The death hoax followed several reports that Zola 7 was in desperate need of assistance with his medical bills after being hospitalised recently.
City Press reported the kwaito star was battling a chronic illness and had started a crowdfunding campaign to aid him with his medical bills.
However, Zola 7’s personal assistant Siki Kunene dismissed the claims, saying he was at home and in perfect health.
“We honestly don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital. He is perfectly fine at his home. This is absolute rubbish. In fact, management pays for his medical bills and sends medication to him,” she told The Citizen.
Zola 7 opened up about his battle with epilepsy on MacG’s podcast, Podcast And Chill, earlier this year.
The legend revealed he was diagnosed with epilepsy three years ago.
“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick. I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating mageu, porridge and fish,” he said at the time.