DJ Tira splits Twitter after saying fans need vaccination cards to attend Fact Durban Rocks

Excited about its big comeback, DJ Tira took to Twitter to tell fans the news. In his announcement, the star said without proof of vaccination one wouldn’t be allowed to attend the concert.

“Fact Durban Rocks December 2021. No vaccine card, no entry,” read the now deleted tweet.

This led to much backlash online, with many saying they will not be forced to be vaccinated to attend the concert. May said the star was pushing an agenda with the tweet.

Even though DJ Tira deleted the tweet, the discussion continued as many were shook by his audacity to think some fans deserve to attend his gigs more than others.

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!” read one tweet.

Check out the reactions online: