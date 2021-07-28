Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA
Media personality Anele Mdoda believes that even if former president Jacob Zuma has helped people in SA, it doesn't mean the “bad” things he's done must be overlooked.
Anele tweeted her thoughts about Zuma after a tweep made claims about the former ANC leader who was imprisoned earlier this month, insisting that the president allegedly paid out reparations for hundreds of families who were forcefully removed in 1977.
In light of his arrest, the tweep insinuated that the former president ought to be treated with “mercy” for his “heroic” past actions.
The 947 presenter caught wind of the tweet, sharing her thoughts on the matter.
Anele responded to the tweep by saying that even though his statement about Zuma's good deeds may possibly be true, it was important to remember that people who are capable of good, can also do bad things.
She asked the tweep to remember that it is also a possibility that he “looted money from state coffers” which has left the nation in disarray.
“This is great news. He can be a guy who did this and be a guy who looted money from state coffers leaving us to spiked Eskom rates. It's all possible,” she wrote.
This is great news. He can be a guy who did this and be a guy who looted money from state coffers leaving us to spiked Eskom rates. It's all possible. https://t.co/1yEuzLXObx— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 28, 2021
Discussion ensued under the tweet, with some agreeing with Anele's sentiments about all things being possible, while others offered their criticism of the tweet.
Check them out:
We all know about the wrongs he has done, the media made sure of that. It's nice to read about the good as well that is less talked about.— Nomcebo Faya (@CebohFire) July 28, 2021
Ur Ramaphosa was chairing de war room in Eskom during dat 9 wested year n looted money 2 Glencoe mine n other mines n de evidence is sitting there, Anele pls leave politics its not yours my darling— Siphiwo Khumalo (@KhumaloSiphiwo) July 28, 2021
The point the tweet is making is it's lies to say there were 9 wasted years. Did corruption happen, yes & did development happen, yes! JZ's opponents want us to believe that there was no progress during his tenure, we won't coz we were there & we saw both corruption & progress— Ntobeko Khuluse (@Ntobeko_Khuluse) July 28, 2021
Looted money from state coffers? So far there is no evidence of such, just too much talking. Ikuphi I evidence?I mean recorded evidence which shows the flow of money. pic.twitter.com/1Ek2vPk8GS— Bhushi obukhali (Gatsheni) (@SiyaNdlovu91) July 28, 2021
Anele doesn't mince her words when it comes to politicians, the state of the nation and calling out the powers that be.
After it was announced that `Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari would be travelling to the UK to seek treatment as part of his regular check-up, the radio star took the opportunity to slam African leaders for the hypocrisy of not improving the conditions of the healthcare on the continent itself while being treated elsewhere.
“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.